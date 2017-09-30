J P Morgan Chase & Co Downgrades Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) to Neutral

J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $64.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taubman Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Taubman Centers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Taubman Centers from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.14.

Shares of Taubman Centers (NYSE TCO) opened at 49.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.84. Taubman Centers has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $78.65.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 110.46% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $154.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Taubman Centers will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.80%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III purchased 12,325 shares of Taubman Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.90 per share, for a total transaction of $701,292.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,157.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Taubman Centers by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taubman Centers by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taubman Centers by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segment is focused on owning, developing and managing regional shopping centers. The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership or TRG) is majority-owned partnership subsidiary of the Company that owns direct or indirect interests in all of its real estate properties.

