ITT Inc. (ITT) Shares Bought by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,904 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.22% of ITT worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of ITT by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of ITT by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ITT by 2.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT Inc. alerts:

In other ITT news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITT Inc. (NYSE ITT) opened at 44.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.30. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $44.57.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $630.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post $2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.70%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/itt-inc-itt-shares-bought-by-nationwide-fund-advisors.html.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Corporation (ITT) is a diversified manufacturer of engineered critical components and technology solutions for industrial markets. The Company’s product and service offerings are organized in four segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions and Control Technologies. Industrial Process manufactures engineered fluid process equipment, and is a provider of plant optimization, solutions and aftermarket services and parts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.