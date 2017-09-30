iShares MSCI Taiwan Index (EWT) Holdings Raised by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan Index (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,630 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan Index makes up approximately 9.3% of Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan Index were worth $42,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan Index in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan Index in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan Index by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan Index by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 8,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan Index in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan Index (EWT) traded up 0.81% on Friday, hitting $36.10. 3,890,439 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI Taiwan Index has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $37.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.12.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan Index

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

