Ironclad Encryptio Com (NASDAQ:IRNC) CEO James D. Mcgraw sold 400,000 shares of Ironclad Encryptio Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,410,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Ironclad Encryptio Com (IRNC) traded up 18.81% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares. The stock has a market cap of $396.05 million and a P/E ratio of 0.65. Ironclad Encryptio Com has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04.
