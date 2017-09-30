InVitae Corp (NVTA) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about InVitae Corp (NASDAQ:NVTA) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. InVitae Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 45.0329530048928 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

InVitae Corp (NVTA) traded up 2.29% during trading on Friday, reaching $9.37. 244,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19. The company’s market capitalization is $408.01 million. InVitae Corp has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

InVitae Corp (NASDAQ:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. InVitae Corp had a negative return on equity of 153.27% and a negative net margin of 199.20%. The business’s revenue was up 157.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post ($2.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InVitae Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of InVitae Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of InVitae Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of InVitae Corp in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Invitae Corporation utilizes an integrated portfolio of laboratory processes, software tools and informatics capabilities to process deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)-containing samples, analyze information about patient-specific genetic variation and generate test reports for clinicians and their patients.

