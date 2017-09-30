Investors Buy Large Volume of Micron Technology Put Options (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 72,401 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 181% compared to the average daily volume of 25,728 put options.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 1,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $30,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,445.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 29,500 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,032,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,940,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,337,692. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $8,813,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $533,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 69.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 269,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 36,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen and Company lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) opened at 39.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.75. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post $7.56 EPS for the current year.

