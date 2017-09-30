Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Sprint Corporation (S)

Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,058 put options on the company. This is an increase of 459% compared to the typical daily volume of 368 put options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on S. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sprint Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sprint Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays PLC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sprint Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Sprint Corporation in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprint Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of S. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprint Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Sprint Corporation by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Sprint Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sprint Corporation by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,809 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Sprint Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 13.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprint Corporation (S) opened at 7.78 on Friday. Sprint Corporation has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The stock’s market cap is $31.10 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31.

Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sprint Corporation had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sprint Corporation will post ($0.83) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprint Corporation Company Profile

Sprint Corporation (Sprint) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a communications company offering a range of wireless and wireline communications products and services that are designed to meet the needs of consumers, businesses, government subscribers and resellers. It operates through two segments: Wireless and Wireline.

