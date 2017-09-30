Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd (IPE) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.25

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd (LON:IPE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income (IPE) traded up 0.31% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 80.25. 189,868 shares of the company traded hands. Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income has a 52-week low of GBX 75.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 83.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.77.

In other Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income news, insider Richard Williams bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($32,275.42).

About Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited is a closed-ended, diversified investment company. The Company’s principal objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of income whilst seeking to maximize total return through investing in a diversified portfolio of high yielding corporate and Government bonds.

