News stories about Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Invesco Municipal Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.38 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 46.9526098102639 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) remained flat at $12.77 during trading on Friday. 78,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $13.84.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.0591 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/invesco-municipal-trust-vkq-given-news-impact-rating-of-0-38.html.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The Trust invests approximately 80% of its assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.