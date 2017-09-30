Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (LON:IVI) declared a dividend on Friday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI) opened at 294.50 on Friday. Invesco Income Growth Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 294.25 and a 1-year high of GBX 295.00.

Get Invesco Income Growth Trust plc alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/invesco-income-growth-trust-plc-to-issue-dividend-of-gbx-2-30-ivi.html.

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc Company Profile

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to produce income and capital growth superior to that of the United Kingdom stock market and dividends paid quarterly that, over time, grow at above the rate of inflation. The Company invests principally in quoted equities in the United Kingdom and equity-related securities of the United Kingdom companies selected from any market sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Income Growth Trust plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Income Growth Trust plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.