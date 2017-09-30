Intuit Inc. (INTU) Downgraded by Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Intuit from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. First Analysis upgraded shares of Intuit from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, UBS AG cut shares of Intuit to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ INTU) traded down 0.12% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.14. 2,566,365 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit has a one year low of $103.22 and a one year high of $146.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.84 and its 200-day moving average is $131.54.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Intuit had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 82.43%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post $4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.56%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $750,337.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 98,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $13,373,393.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,084,194 shares of company stock worth $151,162,540 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 49,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. Oxford Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $4,254,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 313,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 126,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc is a provider of business and financial management solutions for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals. The Company operates through three segments: Small Business, Consumer Tax and ProConnect. The Small Business segment serves and advises small businesses and the accounting professionals, and includes QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, and payment processing solutions.

