Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €3.01 ($3.59).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISP. UBS Group AG set a €2.80 ($3.33) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG set a €3.30 ($3.93) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.17) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €3.40 ($4.05) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a €3.15 ($3.75) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT ISP) opened at 2.992 on Friday. The company has a market cap of €46.44 billion and a PE ratio of 7.556. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.70. Intesa Sanpaolo SpA has a one year low of €1.85 and a one year high of €3.00.

About Intesa Sanpaolo SpA

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. is a banking company. The Company’s segments include Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking and Insurance. The Banca dei Territori division includes the Company’s traditional lending and deposit collecting activities.

