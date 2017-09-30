International Paper Company (IP) Position Boosted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,920 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 698.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,219,000 after acquiring an additional 442,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,916,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,468,000 after acquiring an additional 976,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper Company alerts:

In other news, insider Gregory T. Wanta sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $57,649.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/international-paper-company-ip-position-boosted-by-ontario-teachers-pension-plan-board.html.

Shares of International Paper Company (NYSE IP) opened at 56.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.46. International Paper Company has a 1-year low of $43.55 and a 1-year high of $58.95.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post $3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company is a paper and packaging company with primary markets and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company’s segments include Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, Printing Papers and Consumer Packaging.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.