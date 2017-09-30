Interface, Inc. (TILE) Director Daniel T. Hendrix Sells 9,700 Shares of Stock

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $213,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel T. Hendrix also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Daniel T. Hendrix sold 500 shares of Interface stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $11,040.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Daniel T. Hendrix sold 300 shares of Interface stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $6,615.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Daniel T. Hendrix sold 5,000 shares of Interface stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $107,250.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Daniel T. Hendrix sold 6,000 shares of Interface stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $119,700.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Daniel T. Hendrix sold 6,000 shares of Interface stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $114,660.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Daniel T. Hendrix sold 6,000 shares of Interface stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $113,700.00.

Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ TILE) traded down 0.68% during trading on Friday, hitting $21.90. 377,593 shares of the stock were exchanged. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $251.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.94 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post $1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Interface in the first quarter worth $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Interface by 38.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Interface in the second quarter worth $133,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Interface by 34.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interface in the second quarter worth $224,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Interface

Interface Inc is engaged in design, production and sale of modular carpet, also known as carpet tile. As of January 1, 2017, the Company marketed its modular carpets in over 110 countries under the brand names Interface and FLOR. The Company operates through three segments: Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

