Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser Sells 1,632 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $72,656.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) traded up 0.47% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.04. The company had a trading volume of 503,855 shares. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $45.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average is $37.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post $1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

A number of research firms have commented on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 27.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 71.9% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth about $253,000. 15.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (IBG, Inc) is a holding company. The Company is an automated global electronic broker and market maker specializing in routing orders, and executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds and mutual funds on over 120 electronic exchanges and market centers around the world and offering custody, prime brokerage, securities and margin lending services to customers.

