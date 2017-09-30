Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) Holdings Lowered by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.08% of Inter Parfums worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums Inc. alerts:

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/inter-parfums-inc-ipar-holdings-lowered-by-pinebridge-investments-l-p.html.

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) opened at 41.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.77. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $42.05.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post $1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc operates in the fragrance business. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes an array of fragrance and fragrance related products. It operates through two segments: European based operations and United States based operations. The European Operations segment produces and distributes its fragrance products under license agreements with brand owners.

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.