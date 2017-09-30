Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (IPCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. is engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of controlled-release and targeted pharmaceutical products. Its products include Effexor XR and Protonix. The Company offers products in different stages of development in therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, and GIT. Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. was formerly known as IntelliPharmaCeutics Ltd. and is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Intellipharmaceutics International in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Mackie raised Intellipharmaceutics International to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $3.10 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intellipharmaceutics International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Intellipharmaceutics International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.52.

Shares of Intellipharmaceutics International (NASDAQ IPCI) opened at 0.9902 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. The company’s market cap is $30.27 million. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intellipharmaceutics International stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,342 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Intellipharmaceutics International worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc is a Canada-based pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and manufacture of controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs. Its Hypermatrix technology is a multidimensional controlled-release drug delivery platform that is applied to the development of a range of existing and new pharmaceuticals.

