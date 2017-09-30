Intel Corporation (INTC) Shares Bought by Union Bankshares Corp

Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,238 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Intel Corporation makes up about 1.7% of Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Intel Corporation were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,861,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $860,668,000 after purchasing an additional 764,551 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,167,657 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $727,447,000 after purchasing an additional 207,118 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,736,874 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $545,383,000 after purchasing an additional 316,800 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 9,355,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $315,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,470 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,075,156 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $327,403,000 after purchasing an additional 68,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 72,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $2,431,508.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,746 shares in the company, valued at $18,015,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $51,833.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,921 shares of company stock valued at $3,130,162. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) traded up 0.66% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,217,336 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.53. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $178.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Intel Corporation had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post $3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Intel Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intel Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Intel Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Vetr cut Intel Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.26 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $38.00 price objective on Intel Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on Intel Corporation and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

