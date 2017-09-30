Instructure (INST) & Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Instructure (NYSE: INST) is one of 97 publicly-traded companies in the “Enterprise Software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Instructure to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Instructure has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Instructure’s competitors have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Instructure and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Instructure $133.71 million -$47.35 million -18.52 Instructure Competitors $1.27 billion $348.14 million 35.02

Instructure’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Instructure. Instructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Instructure and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Instructure 0 0 6 1 3.14 Instructure Competitors 520 2422 4074 135 2.53

Instructure currently has a consensus target price of $36.14, suggesting a potential upside of 9.03%. As a group, “Enterprise Software” companies have a potential upside of 6.93%. Given Instructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Instructure is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Instructure and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Instructure -38.12% -827.22% -45.34% Instructure Competitors -24.61% -412.82% -8.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of Instructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Enterprise Software” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Instructure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of shares of all “Enterprise Software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Instructure beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies across the world. The Company operates in the cloud-based learning management systems segment. The Company builds its learning management applications, Canvas for the education market and Bridge for the corporate market, to enable its customers to develop, deliver and manage face-to-face and online learning experiences. The Company develops software that students, teachers and employees use to help achieve their education and learning goals. Its applications develop academic and corporate learning by providing a platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content. The Company’s platform runs on a cloud-based architecture that enables users to teach, learn and engage across a range of application environments, operating systems, devices and locations.

