Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys Shares of 9,829 Consumer Discretionary SPDR (XLY)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR (NYSE:XLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Consumer Discretionary SPDR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. RFG Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Discretionary SPDR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Puplava Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Puplava Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Consumer Discretionary SPDR (XLY) traded up 0.38% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.08. 3,472,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Consumer Discretionary SPDR has a one year low of $76.61 and a one year high of $92.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day moving average of $89.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Consumer Discretionary SPDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

About Consumer Discretionary SPDR

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

