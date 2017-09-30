Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys Shares of 31,621 Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (HIG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HIG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,070,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,580,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,796 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,079,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,359,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,520 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in the 1st quarter valued at $42,367,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 1,154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 947,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,061,000 after purchasing an additional 872,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) traded up 0.56% during trading on Friday, hitting $55.43. 1,315,562 shares of the stock were exchanged. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $57.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post $4.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

