Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys Shares of 1,224,000 GWG Holdings, Inc (GWGH)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in GWG Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,224,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 21.17% of GWG Holdings as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Concert Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GWG Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

GWGH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of GWG Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GWG Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GWG Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Shares of GWG Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) traded down 1.2716% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.0703. 6,038 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $58.24 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34. GWG Holdings, Inc has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

GWG Holdings Company Profile

GWG Holdings, Inc is the parent company of GWG Life, is a financial services company. The Company is focused on transforming the life insurance industry through its products and services. The Company has developed a new suite of options for the life insurance secondary market called LifeCare Xchange (LCX).

