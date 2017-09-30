Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires New Position in WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd (DOL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd (NYSEARCA:DOL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank raised its stake in WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd by 100.9% in the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 20,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd by 7.1% in the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 56,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Rand Wealth LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd by 3.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 175,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd (NYSEARCA DOL) traded up 0.77% during trading on Friday, reaching $49.52. 12,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.35. WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $49.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

About WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

