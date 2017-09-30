Instinet Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Instinet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. They currently have a $74.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $71.00. Instinet’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMA. BidaskClub upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nomura boosted their price target on Comerica from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.29.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) traded up 0.98% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.26. The stock had a trading volume of 970,408 shares. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.59. Comerica has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $76.76.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Comerica had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comerica will post $4.60 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $605.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Judith S. Love sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $1,464,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul R. Obermeyer sold 20,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $1,427,347.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,249 shares of company stock worth $3,095,383 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 19.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 0.3% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 2,446.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated is a financial services company. The Company’s principal activity is lending to and accepting deposits from businesses and individuals. The Company’s segments include the Business Bank, the Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Business Bank serves middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services and loan syndication services.

