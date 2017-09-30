Insider Selling: Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) Director Sells $52,680.00 in Stock

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Director Paul B. Murphy, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $52,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE OII) opened at 26.27 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.92. The company’s market cap is $2.58 billion.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $515.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Oceaneering International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -206.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OII shares. Wolfe Research cut Oceaneering International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank set a $37.00 target price on Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Oceaneering International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 231.3% in the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 5,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 18.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc is an oilfield provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, with a focus on deepwater applications. The Company’s business segments are contained within two businesses: services and products provided to the oil and gas industry (Oilfield) and all other services and products (Advanced Technologies).

