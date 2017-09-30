Insider Selling: Navient Corporation (NAVI) EVP Sells $433,290.00 in Stock

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) EVP John M. Kane sold 28,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) opened at 15.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.44. Navient Corporation has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $17.95.

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.67 million. Navient Corporation had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Navient Corporation will post $1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Navient Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NAVI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Navient Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Navient Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Navient Corporation from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Navient Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Navient Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Navient Corporation by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,154,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,231,000 after acquiring an additional 359,227 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Navient Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $884,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Navient Corporation by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 95,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management bought a new stake in Navient Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $1,527,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Navient Corporation by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 74,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navient Corporation

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The Company holds the portfolio of education loans insured or federally guaranteed under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP).

