Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Insider Sells $1,381,101.23 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 31,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $1,381,101.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,340 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $723,045.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 32,909 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $1,465,108.68.

On Monday, September 25th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,488 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $682,865.92.

On Friday, September 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 32,730 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $1,426,373.40.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 32,543 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $1,414,318.78.

On Monday, September 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 25,268 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $1,072,121.24.

On Thursday, September 14th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,666 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $698,972.04.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,836 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $705,428.40.

On Friday, September 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,240 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $672,173.60.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,218 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $848,953.82.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) opened at 45.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average is $37.48. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $45.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post $1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (IBG, Inc) is a holding company. The Company is an automated global electronic broker and market maker specializing in routing orders, and executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds and mutual funds on over 120 electronic exchanges and market centers around the world and offering custody, prime brokerage, securities and margin lending services to customers.

