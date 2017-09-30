Helical PLC (LON:HLCL) insider Michael Slade sold 41,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.29), for a total value of £133,035.76 ($178,907.69).

Helical PLC (HLCL) opened at 300.50 on Friday. Helical PLC has a one year low of GBX 247.75 and a one year high of GBX 360.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 333.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 322.49. The company’s market cap is GBX 351.39 million.

Get Helical PLC alerts:

WARNING: “Insider Selling: Helical PLC (HLCL) Insider Sells £133,035.76 in Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/insider-selling-helical-plc-hlcl-insider-sells-133035-76-in-stock.html.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HLCL shares. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 469 ($6.31) price objective on shares of Helical PLC in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.57) price target on shares of Helical PLC in a report on Monday, June 5th.

About Helical PLC

Helical plc, formerly Helical Bar plc, is a property investment and development company. The Company’s segments include Investment properties and Developments. The Company’s Investment properties segment includes the properties, which are owned ora leased by the Company for long-term income and for capital appreciation, and trading properties, which are owned or leased with the intention to sell.

Receive News & Ratings for Helical PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.