Insider Selling: GT Gold Corp (GTT) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

GT Gold Corp (TSE:GTT) insider Mcmullen Family Trust sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.15, for a total transaction of C$21,500.00.

Mcmullen Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, Mcmullen Family Trust sold 16,900 shares of GT Gold Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total transaction of C$34,476.00.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Mcmullen Family Trust sold 40,000 shares of GT Gold Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.16, for a total transaction of C$86,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Mcmullen Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of GT Gold Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.46, for a total transaction of C$73,800.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Mcmullen Family Trust bought 13,100 shares of GT Gold Corp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,069.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Mcmullen Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of GT Gold Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.11, for a total transaction of C$63,300.00.

On Thursday, August 31st, Mcmullen Family Trust sold 15,000 shares of GT Gold Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.20, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00.

On Thursday, August 17th, Mcmullen Family Trust sold 40,000 shares of GT Gold Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.46, for a total transaction of C$58,400.00.

On Friday, August 18th, Mcmullen Family Trust sold 22,900 shares of GT Gold Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.67, for a total transaction of C$38,243.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Mcmullen Family Trust sold 25,000 shares of GT Gold Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total transaction of C$36,250.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Mcmullen Family Trust sold 25,000 shares of GT Gold Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.23, for a total transaction of C$30,750.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/insider-selling-gt-gold-corp-gtt-insider-sells-10000-shares-of-stock.html.

GT Gold Corp Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to a range of clients. The Company offers a portfolio of global communications services, wide area network (WAN) services; Internet services; managed network and security services, and voice and unified communication services. It provides Layer 2 (Ethernet) and Layer 3 (multiprotocol label switching (MPLS)) WAN solutions for multinational clients.

