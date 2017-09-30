Insider Selling: GT Gold Corp (GTT) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

GT Gold Corp (TSE:GTT) insider Mcmullen Family Trust sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.15, for a total transaction of C$21,500.00.
Mcmullen Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 11th, Mcmullen Family Trust sold 16,900 shares of GT Gold Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total transaction of C$34,476.00.
- On Tuesday, September 12th, Mcmullen Family Trust sold 40,000 shares of GT Gold Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.16, for a total transaction of C$86,400.00.
- On Wednesday, September 13th, Mcmullen Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of GT Gold Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.46, for a total transaction of C$73,800.00.
- On Friday, September 8th, Mcmullen Family Trust bought 13,100 shares of GT Gold Corp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,069.00.
- On Friday, September 1st, Mcmullen Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of GT Gold Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.11, for a total transaction of C$63,300.00.
- On Thursday, August 31st, Mcmullen Family Trust sold 15,000 shares of GT Gold Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.20, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00.
- On Thursday, August 17th, Mcmullen Family Trust sold 40,000 shares of GT Gold Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.46, for a total transaction of C$58,400.00.
- On Friday, August 18th, Mcmullen Family Trust sold 22,900 shares of GT Gold Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.67, for a total transaction of C$38,243.00.
- On Friday, August 11th, Mcmullen Family Trust sold 25,000 shares of GT Gold Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total transaction of C$36,250.00.
- On Friday, August 4th, Mcmullen Family Trust sold 25,000 shares of GT Gold Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.23, for a total transaction of C$30,750.00.
GT Gold Corp Company Profile
