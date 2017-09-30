Insider Selling: First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) CFO Sells $64,785.00 in Stock

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) CFO William C. Losch III sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $64,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,303.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE FHN) opened at 19.15 on Friday. First Horizon National Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $20.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Get First Horizon National Corporation alerts:

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.27 million. First Horizon National Corporation had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corporation will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. First Horizon National Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Selling: First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) CFO Sells $64,785.00 in Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/insider-selling-first-horizon-national-corporation-fhn-cfo-sells-64785-00-in-stock.html.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of First Horizon National Corporation in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded First Horizon National Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Horizon National Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. First Horizon National Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 8.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 7.3% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 1.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Horizon National Corporation

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is a bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, First Tennessee Bank National Association (the Bank). The Company has four segments: regional banking, fixed income, corporate and non-strategic. The Company’s regional banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers in Tennessee and other selected markets.

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.