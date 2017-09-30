Insider Selling: First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) CFO Sells $64,785.00 in Stock

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) CFO William C. Losch III sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $64,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,303.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE FHN) opened at 19.15 on Friday. First Horizon National Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $20.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.04.
First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.27 million. First Horizon National Corporation had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corporation will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. First Horizon National Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of First Horizon National Corporation in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded First Horizon National Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Horizon National Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. First Horizon National Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 8.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 7.3% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 1.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Horizon National Corporation
First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is a bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, First Tennessee Bank National Association (the Bank). The Company has four segments: regional banking, fixed income, corporate and non-strategic. The Company’s regional banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers in Tennessee and other selected markets.
