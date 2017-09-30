Insider Selling: ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) EVP Sells $1,113,043.40 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Villa Rembert De sold 19,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $1,113,043.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Villa Rembert De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ExlService Holdings Inc. alerts:

On Tuesday, September 26th, Villa Rembert De sold 14,239 shares of ExlService Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $819,596.84.

On Friday, September 22nd, Villa Rembert De sold 31,370 shares of ExlService Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $1,794,677.70.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Villa Rembert De sold 900 shares of ExlService Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $50,409.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) opened at 58.32 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $59.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average is $51.94. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.30.

ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. ExlService Holdings had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post $2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/insider-selling-exlservice-holdings-inc-exls-evp-sells-1113043-40-in-stock.html.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in ExlService Holdings by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in ExlService Holdings by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService Holdings by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService Holdings by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,887,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,752,000 after buying an additional 135,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ExlService Holdings by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of ExlService Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ExlService Holdings from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ExlService Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of ExlService Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

About ExlService Holdings

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company. The Company segments include Insurance; Healthcare; Travel, Transportation and Logistics; Finance and Accounting (F&A); Analytics, and All Other. The Insurance operating segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity and retirement services companies.

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.