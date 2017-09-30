Insider Selling: Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) CFO Sells $567,021.90 in Stock

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWH) CFO Thomas F. Wolfe sold 14,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $567,021.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWH) opened at 40.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.82. Camping World Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $41.27. The firm’s market cap is $1.20 billion.

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Camping World Holdings had a net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 319.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings Inc. will post $2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Camping World Holdings’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

CWH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Camping World Holdings in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Camping World Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating on shares of Camping World Holdings in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Camping World Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Camping World Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Camping World Holdings by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 46,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 19,844 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Camping World Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Camping World Holdings by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Camping World Holdings by 500.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camping World Holdings

Camping World Holdings, Inc is a provider of a portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) enthusiasts. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail. Within the Consumer Services and Plans segment, the Company derives revenue from the sale of the offerings, including emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships, and publications and directories.

