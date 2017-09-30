Insider Selling: American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) CFO Sells $80,040.90 in Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 7,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $80,040.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,940.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ AMSWA) opened at 11.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $337.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $12.10.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.
AMSWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price objective on shares of American Software in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Software during the second quarter worth about $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in American Software by 5.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in American Software during the second quarter worth about $142,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in American Software by 6.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in American Software during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.
About American Software
American Software, Inc (American Software) develops, markets and supports a portfolio of software and services that delivers enterprise management, supply chain and retail planning solutions to the marketplace. The Company operates through three business segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Information Technology (IT) Consulting.
