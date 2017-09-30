Insider Buying: International Petroleum Corporation (IPCO) Insider Purchases C$128,500.00 in Stock

International Petroleum Corporation (TSE:IPCO) insider Christophe Nerguararian purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.14 per share, with a total value of C$128,500.00.

Shares of International Petroleum Corporation (TSE IPCO) opened at 5.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43. International Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The stock’s market capitalization is $482.69 million.

IPCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.70 target price on shares of International Petroleum Corporation in a report on Monday, June 12th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of International Petroleum Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

