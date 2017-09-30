Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.20

Headlines about Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Inovio Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.3178291696235 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms recently commented on INO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ INO) traded up 0.48% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.34. 802,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $9.86. The firm’s market cap is $572.04 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.46% and a negative return on equity of 63.67%. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 229.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.92) EPS for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Inovio) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which is involved in developing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) immunotherapies and vaccines focused on treating and preventing cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s DNA-based immunotherapies, in combination with its electroporation delivery devices, generates immune responses, in particular T cells, in the body to fight target diseases.

