Ingevity Corp (NGVT) & Innophos Holdings (IPHS) Financial Review

Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ: NGVT) and Innophos Holdings (NASDAQ:IPHS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ingevity Corp and Innophos Holdings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingevity Corp 13.75% 76.78% 16.55% Innophos Holdings 6.46% 13.79% 7.51%

Dividends

Innophos Holdings pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Ingevity Corp does not pay a dividend. Innophos Holdings pays out 84.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ingevity Corp and Innophos Holdings, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingevity Corp 0 0 5 0 3.00 Innophos Holdings 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ingevity Corp presently has a consensus price target of $68.20, suggesting a potential upside of 9.17%. Innophos Holdings has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.84%. Given Innophos Holdings’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Innophos Holdings is more favorable than Ingevity Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Innophos Holdings shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Innophos Holdings shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ingevity Corp and Innophos Holdings’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingevity Corp $942.10 million 2.79 $216.90 million N/A N/A Innophos Holdings $698.91 million 1.37 $116.47 million $2.28 21.57

Ingevity Corp has higher revenue and earnings than Innophos Holdings.

Summary

Ingevity Corp beats Innophos Holdings on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ingevity Corp

Ingevity Corporation is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and high performance carbon materials. The Company is also a manufacturer of activated carbon used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment primarily produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures and sells a range of specialty chemicals primarily derived from co-products of the Kraft pulping process. Its products are used in a range of applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions.

About Innophos Holdings

Innophos Holdings, Inc. is a producer of nutritional specialty ingredients with applications in food, beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, oral care and industrial end markets. The Company also provides bioactive mineral and nutritional ingredients. The Company’s segments include Specialty Phosphates US & Canada, Specialty Phosphates Mexico, and Granular Triple Super Phosphate (GTSP) & Other. The Company has four principal product lines: Specialty Ingredients; Food and Technical Grade Purified Phosphoric Acid (PPA); Technical Grade Sodium Tripolyphosphate (STPP), & Detergent Grade PPA, and GTSP & Other. The Company’s bioactive mineral ingredients are mineral-based ingredients for food, beverage and dietary supplement end markets that are manufactured to be readily digestible. The Company has its manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and China.

