Infosys Limited (INFY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Billion

Analysts expect that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will report sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Infosys Limited’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.90 billion and the lowest is $2.74 billion. Infosys Limited reported sales of $2.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.86 billion to $11.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.90 billion to $12.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Infosys Limited.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.51 billion. Infosys Limited had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Infosys Limited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Infosys Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank AG raised Infosys Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Infosys Limited in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infosys Limited in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infosys Limited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

Shares of Infosys Limited (INFY) opened at 14.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.79. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $16.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited by 1.4% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 33,248,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,385,000 after purchasing an additional 465,600 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,042,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,293,000 after purchasing an additional 188,589 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP grew its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited by 15.6% during the second quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 15,885,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,698 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited by 1.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,228,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,812,000 after purchasing an additional 231,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited by 29.1% during the second quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,655,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,500 shares in the last quarter. 19.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Limited Company Profile

Infosys Limited is engaged in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, provides business information technology services comprising application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, engineering services comprising product engineering and life cycle solutions and business process management; consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration and advanced technologies; products, business platforms and solutions to accelerate intellectual property-led innovation, including Finacle, its banking solution, and offerings in the areas of Analytics, Cloud and Digital Transformation.

