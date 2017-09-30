Independent Research GmbH Analysts Give Siemens AG (SIE) a €128.00 Price Target

Independent Research GmbH set a €128.00 ($152.38) price target on Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SIE has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group AG set a €131.00 ($155.95) price target on shares of Siemens AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($166.67) price target on shares of Siemens AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €130.00 ($154.76) target price on Siemens AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BNP Paribas set a €135.00 ($160.71) target price on Siemens AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Commerzbank Ag set a €121.00 ($144.05) target price on Siemens AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €130.31 ($155.13).

Shares of Siemens AG (FRA SIE) opened at 119.448 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €112.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €122.15. Siemens AG has a 12-month low of €98.00 and a 12-month high of €133.39. The firm has a market cap of €97.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.652.

Siemens AG Company Profile

Siemens AG is an integrated technology company with activities in the fields of industry, energy and healthcare. Siemens operates in six segments: Industry, Energy, Healthcare, Equity Investments, Siemens IT Solutions and Services and Siemens Financial Services (SFS). Industry, Energy and Healthcare are reported along with 14 divisions, which comprise the divisions, Industry Automation, Drive Technologies, Building Technologies, OSRAM, Industry Solutions and Mobility, belonging to the Industry Sector, the Divisions, Fossil Power Generation, Renewable Energy, Oil and Gas, Power Transmission and Power Distribution, belonging to the Energy Sector and the Divisions, Imaging and Information Technology (IT), Workflow and Solutions and Diagnostics, belonging to the Healthcare Sector.

