Impax Laboratories, Inc. (IPXL) Position Held by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC held its position in shares of Impax Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPXL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Impax Laboratories worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPXL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Impax Laboratories by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Impax Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $1,195,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Impax Laboratories by 11.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Impax Laboratories by 3.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,477 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Impax Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

IPXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Impax Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Impax Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Impax Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $17.00 target price on Impax Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Impax Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Impax Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Impax Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ IPXL) traded down 3.91% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,693,506 shares. Impax Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $27.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63. The company’s market capitalization is $1.46 billion.

Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Impax Laboratories had a negative net margin of 71.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $202.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Impax Laboratories, Inc. will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impax Laboratories Profile

Impax Laboratories, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of bioequivalent pharmaceutical products (generics), in addition to the development and marketing of branded products. Its segments include Impax Generics and Impax Specialty Pharma.

