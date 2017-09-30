ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have $9.50 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ICICI Bank’s shares have underperformed the industry, over the last year. However, the company is well positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities on the back of increased dependence on domestic loans and a stable fund base. Also, the bank has been leveraging its technological initiatives to augment non-interest income. Though, mounting expenses and continuously deteriorating asset quality have been hurting ICICI Bank's financial performance, its effort to shift funding from wholesale term deposits to low-cost deposits is likely to improve its funding profile and further support net interest margin.”

IBN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised ICICI Bank Limited from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded ICICI Bank Limited from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised ICICI Bank Limited from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) opened at 8.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.79. ICICI Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank Limited had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICICI Bank Limited will post $0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ICICI Bank Limited by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,386,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273,463 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in ICICI Bank Limited by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,193,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,102 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ICICI Bank Limited in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,137,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ICICI Bank Limited by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,032,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,678,000 after acquiring an additional 374,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ICICI Bank Limited by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,942,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,704,000 after acquiring an additional 442,431 shares during the last quarter. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Limited Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited is a banking company. The Bank is engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services, including commercial banking, retail banking, project and corporate finance, working capital finance, insurance, venture capital and private equity, investment banking, broking and treasury products and services.

