Hypoport AG (HYQ) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €170.00 ($202.38) price target on Hypoport AG (ETR:HYQ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. equinet AG set a €131.00 ($155.95) target price on shares of Hypoport AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oddo Securities set a €139.00 ($165.48) target price on shares of Hypoport AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €154.00 ($183.33) target price on shares of Hypoport AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Hypoport AG (ETR HYQ) traded up 4.81% during trading on Friday, reaching €148.10. The company had a trading volume of 355 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of €880.16 million and a P/E ratio of 44.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €122.92 and a 200 day moving average price of €110.99. Hypoport AG has a 52 week low of €60.99 and a 52 week high of €151.00.

Hypoport AG Company Profile

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The companys Institutional Clients business unit offers financial support services, including borrowing, management consultancy, property transactions support, and insurance portfolio services for housing companies; and supports issuers with the provision of information technology and various other services.

