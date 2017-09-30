Shares of HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

HBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered HudBay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised HudBay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HudBay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised HudBay Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Get HudBay Minerals Inc alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “HudBay Minerals Inc (HBM) Receives $8.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/hudbay-minerals-inc-hbm-receives-8-80-consensus-pt-from-brokerages.html.

Shares of HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) traded down 0.67% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,736 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.25 and a beta of 3.28. HudBay Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. HudBay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.01%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,768 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in HudBay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HudBay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in HudBay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management bought a new position in HudBay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

HudBay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of copper concentrate, consisting of copper, gold and silver, as well as zinc metal. The Company is focused on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The Company has assets in North and South America.

Receive News & Ratings for HudBay Minerals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HudBay Minerals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.