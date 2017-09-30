Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Shares Sold by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors lessened its position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.17% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,114,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,981,000 after buying an additional 935,494 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 5,144.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,690,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,264,000 after buying an additional 16,372,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,299,000 after buying an additional 81,867 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,551,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,553,000 after buying an additional 2,302,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,848,000 after buying an additional 13,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) opened at 28.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.02. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $32.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.63.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $570.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post $1.07 EPS for the current year.

HPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a report on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $33.50) on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include hotel investments, travel center investments and corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 306 hotels with 46,583 rooms or suites, and 198 travel centers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s properties were located in 45 states in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

