Horizon Pharma PLC’s (HZNP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their buy rating on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price target on Horizon Pharma PLC and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised Horizon Pharma PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, UBS AG set a $16.00 price target on Horizon Pharma PLC and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) traded up 1.12% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.68. 2,645,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Horizon Pharma PLC has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.07 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94.

Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.29. Horizon Pharma PLC had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 42.40%. The company had revenue of $289.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Horizon Pharma PLC’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Pharma PLC will post $1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Horizon Pharma PLC by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Horizon Pharma PLC during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Horizon Pharma PLC during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Pharma PLC by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new position in Horizon Pharma PLC during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing, acquiring and commercializing differentiated and accessible medicines that address unmet medical needs. As of December 31, 2016, the Company marketed 11 medicines through its orphan, rheumatology and primary care business units.

