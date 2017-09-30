HomeStreet, Inc. (HMST) Stake Maintained by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department continued to hold its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.08% of HomeStreet worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 90.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 42.8% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 15.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Airain ltd bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) opened at 27.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65. The company has a market cap of $725.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.07. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $33.70.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.41 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post $1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HMST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. FIG Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.25 price objective (down previously from $29.25) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

HomeStreet, Inc is a financial services company serving customers primarily in the western United States, including Hawaii. The Company is principally engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities, and commercial and consumer banking. The Company’s operating segments include Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

