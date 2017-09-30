Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD) Shares Bought by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,747,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,185,463,000 after buying an additional 396,271 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,270,050,000 after buying an additional 108,242 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,890,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,533,000 after buying an additional 140,221 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 43.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,731,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $841,602,000 after buying an additional 1,734,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 11.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $778,878,000 after buying an additional 556,596 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Vetr cut Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.09 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.90.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 10,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.40, for a total transaction of $1,633,270.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,810 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total value of $5,027,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,816,079.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,717 shares of company stock worth $8,916,321 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) opened at 163.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.05. Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.20 and a 1-year high of $163.61.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. Home Depot, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 192.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $28.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Home Depot, Inc. (The)’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot, Inc. will post $7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Home Depot, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is 51.15%.

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

