Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (GS)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) comprises 1.2% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. WealthTrust Arizona LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 97.1% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in the second quarter worth about $111,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 230.2% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 10.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) opened at 237.19 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.77 and a 12-month high of $255.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.38 and its 200 day moving average is $225.69. The firm has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post $18.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is 15.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. BidaskClub cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $243.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.04.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 17,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total transaction of $4,156,328.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,109 shares in the company, valued at $18,827,217.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.79, for a total value of $1,045,556.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 854,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,743,365.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,868. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management.

