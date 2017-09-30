Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on shares of Holcim Ltd. (OTC:HCMLY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Holcim’s FY2017 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Separately, Barclays PLC downgraded Holcim from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Holcim Ltd. alerts:

Shares of Holcim (OTC HCMLY) opened at 11.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69. Holcim has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $12.34.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/holcim-ltd-hcmly-earns-hold-rating-from-analysts-at-jefferies-group-llc.html.

About Holcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd (LafargeHolcim) is a holding company operating in building materials industry. The Company’s segments include Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America and Middle East Africa. The Company has three product lines, such as Cement, which consists of clinker, cement and other cementitious materials; Aggregates, and Other construction materials and services, which consists of ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalt, construction and paving, trading and other products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.