HML Holdings plc (HMLH) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.37 Per Share

HML Holdings plc (LON:HMLH) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from HML Holdings plc’s previous dividend of $0.33. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HML Holdings plc (LON HMLH) opened at 35.00 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 15.67 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 40.50. HML Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 31.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 42.97.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.65) target price on shares of HML Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

About HML Holdings plc

HML Holdings plc is engaged in the provision of property management services. The Company’s segments include property management, professional services and insurance services. Its property management segment is engaged in residential property management. Its professional services segment is engaged in chartered surveying services.

