Hills Bank & Trust Co. Has $299,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. maintained its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.37.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE ABBV) traded down 0.11% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.86. 6,769,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.76 and a 200 day moving average of $69.87.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 150.27%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post $5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 62.90%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $589,512.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.45 per share, for a total transaction of $281,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,834.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,890 shares of company stock worth $27,187,817. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

